Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Director Atlee's Film From This Time?

Shah Rukh Khan is back to business and how! The superstar has his plates full with some big projects on his kitty for which he will be shooting around the clock. Amidst them, it director Atlee's movie which also stars Priyamani and Nayanthara. Now, according to the latest development, Shah Rukh will be resuming his shoot for the movie from this current month of February.

The megastar will reportedly resume shooting for Atlee's film and will be wrapping it in one straight schedule before bouncing on to his next with Rajkumar Hirani. A news report in Mid-Day stated that Shah Rukh Khan will continue shooting for the untitled project after he wraps up his few remaining portions for Pathan and his cameo portions for Tiger 3. The report added that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor had cancelled all his shoots from between October to November due to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case after which the shoots continued to be delayed to the rise in the Omicron cases.

The report further stated that now Shah Rukh Khan will be focusing on wrapping up Atlee's next from February to March after which he will start working on Rajkumar Hirani's movie. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the Dil To Pagal Hai actor will be playing a double role in the movie. Apart from this, there are speculations doing the rounds that the movie's plot will resemble the hit Netflix series, Money Heist.

Earlier a source close to the movie had revealed to a publication stating, "SRK will have double roles in Atlee's next. Yes, there won't be one but two Shah Rukhs in the film. Apparently, the story is designed like an Indianised Money Heist - a vigilante thriller - with SRK playing the professor leading a gang of girls. Shah Rukh will play both the father and son's role. Yes, there will be an older SRK and a younger one, as well." The movie will also be starring Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. The movie will see South sensation Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. It will also mark Atlee's directorial debut in Bollywood.