Shah Rukh Khan Toasts To Deepika Padukone’s 15 ‘Fabulous Years Of Excellence’ In Bollywood

Initially a model, Deepika Padukone took her first step into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The duo came together in multiple projects over the years and created magic on screen every time. Today, as Deepika completes her 15 years in Bollywood, her very first co-star congratulated her in a heartwarming post celebrating her perseverance and excellence.

SRK took to Twitter and posted a collage that contained the stills of every movie where the duo came together and created magic. Be it the dupatta scene of Om Shanti Om, a cute moment of Chennai Express, a still from Happy New Year, or a dance sequence from their latest film Pathaan, the chemistry between them is evident in every still, every moment.

Along with the collage, Shah Rukh tweeted a toast to Deepika's illustrious career, saying, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence.....perseverance.....amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!!" Referring to the various movie stills, Shah Rukh toasts, "Here's looking at you.....Looking at you.....and looking at you....and still looking at you.....@deepikapadukone"

After her debut with Om Shanti Om, Deepika's acting career went through several hits and misses. For example, in 2009, where her movie with Akshay Kumar, Chandni Chowk To China became a box-office disaster, she earned á Filmfare nomination for best actress in the same year. It was due to her perseverance and excellent performances over the years that she has become one of the most internationally sought-after actresses today.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which stars beau Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Additionally, she is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K where she will star alongside Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is ready to return to the silver screen after 6 years in the action-thriller Pathaan with Deepika and John. He is also working in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He will make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is also currently filming for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.