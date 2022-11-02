Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans With A Rare Midnight Appearance On His Birthday; Does His Signature Pose

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 today (November 2, 2022). Like every year, fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat to catch a glimpse of King Khan. They carried sweets, T-shirts, and huge posters of the birthday boy along with them. A few even bursted crackers.

At midnight, the Bollywood superstar emerged on his balcony to acknowledge birthday greetings from the huge crowd outside his house. He was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam. King Khan looked handsone in a black T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans while little one painted a cute picture in a white T-shirt and shorts.

People cheered loudly and sang birthday song for Shah Rukh Khan. The latter in turn, for a couple of minutes, blew kisses, saluted, clapped, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and greeted his fans with folded hands. He bowed his head as he kept his hand on his chest and was even opening his arms to strike his signature pose that always draws a loud cheer. SRK even clicked a selfie with his fans from the balcony.

Have a look at the video

Meanwhile, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was one of the first ones to drop a sweet birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from King Khan's birthday celebrations. It features her hugging Shah Rukh Khan while posing for a picture.

She captioned the picture as, "About last night.. #mohabbatman Happy birthday (Shah Rukh.)"

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the superstar, also shared a click with the Bollywood superstar. They are seen posing for a selfie which appears to have been taken after SRK greeted his fans outside Mannat.

Meanwhile, to make Shah Rukh Khan's birthday extra special for his fans, Yash Raj Film announced that they are re-releasing his cult hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on November 2.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathaan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The teaser of this much-anticipated film will be released online today. Besides this movie, the Bollywood superstar also has Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawaan in the pipeline.