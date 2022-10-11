Shah Rukh Khan Treats His Fans Like King; Spends Time Personally With Them

It is common knowledge to everyone that Shah Rukh Khan appreciates his fans as much as they love him. We have seen many instances that depict the emotion, be it greeting them outside of his home every week, or meeting them in person when someone comes to meet him. A recent incident in Chennai has further set the fact in stone.

While shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Chennai, Khan met 20 of his fans individually and treated them with care. In an interview with News 18, Sudhir Kothari, who is in charge of SRK's Chennai fan club's Twitter handle, stated that he talked to Shah Rukh's managers to arrange a meet and greet. He was told that even Shah Rukh Khan was keen to meet the fans and promised a rendezvous once he finished the shoot.

Kothari then added that the fans went to meet SRK in a 5-star hotel where two rooms were booked for them. Khan was also gracious enough to provide them with two butlers who would take care of their every need. Instead of meeting fans all at once, Shah Rukh decided to greet everyone individually and gave them enough time to interact. Kothari said, "He didn't rush and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly. While leaving, he told us to have dinner and go." The fan club then went on to share a collage of their selfies with the star on its Twitter handle.

Shah Rukh Khan shot for Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He finished the Chennai schedule of the shoot on October 8. He is also busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.