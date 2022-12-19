Shah Rukh Khan Pens A Special Message For Lionel Messi After Argentina Wins The FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has ended but the prestigious event witnessed some thrilling matches which left the audience across the world intrigued. Amid this was the grand finale match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and Argentina which took place in Qatar. It was one of the most talked about events of late and the entire world watched it with bated breath. Soon the finale match witnessed a historic moment as the legendary football player Lionel Messi ended his long wait of lifting the World Cup trophy. The historic moment left the social media abuzz with tweets hailing Messi's performance.

Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and hailed Lionel Messi for his talent and hard work. He also recalled how he used to watch FIFA World Cup with his mother during his childhood days. "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv....now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams," Shah Rukh tweeted. To note, Shah Rukh Khan had flown to Qatar to watch the finale live.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Interestingly, King Khan was also seen sharing the stage with former football player Wayne Rooney and the duo even recreated the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star's iconic pose of opening arms and left the fans in awe. This isn't all. Shah Rukh was also seen promoting Pathaan during his interaction with Wayne Rooney.

Talking about Pathaan, the movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The movie marks SRK's fourth collaboration with Deepika and the superstar will also be seen locking horns with John for the first time. Pathan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year and will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu.