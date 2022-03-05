Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Hugs And Greets Airport Staff While Heading Off To Pathaan Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan is back in action and how! The superstar shared the blockbuster teaser of his much-awaited movie Pathaan, sending his fans into a frenzy. The movie will be released on January 25, 2023, and will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh was recently spotted heading off to Spain to shoot for the remaining portions of the movie wherein his warm gesture towards the airport staff has impressed the netizens.

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport wherein the megastar was seen wearing a black tee and matching pants that he paired up with a light blue jacket and a bandana for the hair. As the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor made his way inside the airport, he made sure to hug an airport staff who greeted him. Apart from that, Shah Rukh also greeted a CISF personnel with a Namaste while entering the airport.

Needless to say, his fans showered him with loads of love in the comment section. One of Shah Rukh Khan's fans wrote, "His one glimpse makes our day." Another fan wrote, "Dil Se Dua Nikalti Hai SRK Ke Liye." One fan also called him "Humble" for his beautiful gesture towards the airport authorities. Take a look at the video.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the rest of the Pathaan star cast like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also spotted leaving for Spain for the film's shoot. John was spotted at the airport along with his wife Priya Runchal. While Deepika was also spotted leaving for Spain in an all-red attire. Ever since the announcement teaser has been dropped, fans are waiting for more developments surrounding the film with bated breath. It has been helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan has filmmaker Atlee's ambitious project on his kitty. The movie will also star South superstar Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Reportedly, Shah Rukh will have a double role in the movie. The actor then will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next. The movie is touted to be based on the serious of immigration.