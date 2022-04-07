Shahid Kapoor Explains Why Remaking Jersey In Bollywood Was Difficult

After the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey. The film, a remake of Nani's Telugu flick by the same name, is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also directed the original movie.

Recently, in a chat with a news channel, Shahid was asked whether he added his touch to the film to make it different from the Telugu version. In response, the actor talked about how the team tried to understand the cultural authenticity of the film and tried to make it original.

Calling the entire process 'difficult', the actor in a conversation with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, said, "There are many value additions that happen and then the cultural authenticity that you understand about the film does not remain the same. The basic structure remains the same you just change the clothes, add new emotions, add a new feel to it."

He further added, "You have to make it original and you have to make it your's and you have to do it with a lot of respect for the original film." Having said this the actor also added that it is very difficult to not let your ego come in between and not lose your self-respect also. You have to do it in your own way but also make sure to retain all the important things so that sometimes is very difficult.

Speaking about how one doesn't feel the freedom while doing remakes, he said that you feel very responsible about not spoiling the original film.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The sports drama also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.