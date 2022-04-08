Shahid Kapoor On Bollywood Vs South Cinema Debate: I Feel This Phrase 'South Films' Is Very Misused

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set for his forthcoming film Jersey, which is slated to be released in theatres on April 14, 2022. Amid all the hullabaloo around the film, he opened up about the Bollywood vs South cinema debate and said that he feels 'South films' phrase is often misused.

He told India Today, "I also feel this phrase 'South films' is very misused. It is a large part of our country. There is Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. They have their own cinema and they all make wonderful films. We should say that this is a Telugu remake." (sic)

He further said that there are a lot of Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films that are remade, and he feels that it is important to just have a slightly wider view of things, so that we can always learn and gain from each other.

He further said, "Why do we look at it as one and the other? Why aren't we all together? We are a community. We share the same craft, the same love for cinema. Whether it is technicians or actors. Now, even language and culture don't separate us. So, we can do better work together, and that is amazing."

Shahid went on to add that regional cinema deserves all the positive appreciation and acknowledgement that they are getting, and we should all be gracious about it.

The Kabir Singh actor is glad that the audience is noticing and appreciating good content.

"It is opening up the horizons. What is art, after all? It is something that can break boundaries. It can break stereotypes, it can break mindsets because it is talking about life and it is representing humanity and we all share that," averred Kapoor.