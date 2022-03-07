Shahid Kapoor On His Directorial Plans: Direction Is A Full-Time Job, Not Ready To Give Up Acting Right Now

Shahid Kapoor in his latest interaction with a leading tabloid, opened up on his directorial plans. The actor said that he is currently focused on his acting career and is learning new things within his job. Calling direction a 'full-time' job, the Kabir Singh actor said that he is not ready to give up acting as of now.

ETimes quoted him as saying, "As for direction, I am very focused on what I am doing right now. I am learning new things within this job. So, I am not looking at a shift of job at the moment. I am not ready to give up acting right now."

He further added, "Direction is a full-time job, and it needs that shift. Besides, I don't even have a story that is mine or one that I am eager to tell the world. I don't have a story or a take on something that I want to present through a movie. Writing and direction are two things for which you need to be there fully and that's not on my mind right now."

Shahid who made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh's campus love story Ishq Vishk in 2003, had assisted his director-actor father Pankaj Kapur on films. The father-son duo will now be seen sharing space in Jersey.

On being asked if he has any plans of penning down a script like his father, Shahid said that he feels that he doesn't have the ability to write adding that he is fascinated by those who can write and create music.

"I don't think I have the ability to write. I am fascinated by people who can write and who can create music because they are the ones creating something fabulous out of nothing. I think my father does it very well. He writes like a dream, and I have had the honour of reading a lot of his work. He doesn't share it with the world, but he's brilliant. I don't think I have that talent in me," the actor told the tabloid.

Workwise, Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey which is a remake of Nani's Telugu hit by the same name. Besides this, he is also teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for a film which is reportedly the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.