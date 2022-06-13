Shahid Kapoor On Farzi: I Had Loved The Family Man 2 So Much That I Asked Raj & DK If They Had A Show For Me

After charming us in films, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to take the digital world by storm with his upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi with director duo Raj and DK. The little sneak-peek of Shahid from the show has already raised up the excitement levels of the audience.

In his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Kabir Singh actor revealed that he always want to dabble with the OTT platform.

Shahid said, "I have been working for almost two decades now, and now loving and watching OTT content. I put myself first as an audience member. I like to do what I enjoy as that. If I see a show or a film, consume something, it's only a natural consequence I will look for material that's similar."

The Haider actor said that he is excited to make his debut all over again in a different format where people will get to see him in over eight-nine episodes.

Speaking about making his digital debut with Raj and DK, Shahid shared, "I had loved Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went 'really?', and I said yes! It's exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best."

On being asked about the effect of play-pause culture gaining pace with OTTs on films, the actor explained, "It depends on the nature of the content. If you know the format and what platform you are making it for, you work accordingly. I have seen play-pause culture exists if there is a lack of potency in this material. Everybody, whether at a theatre, or at home, puts on something to enjoy it. If it's not keeping you hooked doesn't mean things need to move fast. Things moving fast is very different from feeling engaged and connected."

Shahid's last release was the sports drama Jersey which turned out to be a major box office disappointment. When it comes to his upcoming projects, besides the web series Farzi, Shahid will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's quirky crime drama which according to the actor, is a departure from the 'typical' action movies.