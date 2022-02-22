Shahid Kapoor On Making OTT Debut: I Wanted To Hold On To A Character For Eight-Nine Episodes

There's no denying that current time is the best time for actors, as their talent is not limited to certain mediums. With the emergence of several OTT platforms, audiences are getting to watch many content-driven films and talented actors, who were not seen on the silver screen for a long time.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actor Shahid Kapoor was asked what led him to foray into the digital medium, he said that a career is driven by many factors, and the decision-maker is the one who knows why he is making a choice.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Books April 14 Release; To Clash With Yash-Starrer KGF Chapter 2

He told Bombay Times, "He's in the best place to do that. Hence, he must take the onus for whatever happens - good or bad. That is what I have learned in life. I hear everyone and do what I feel, and not what I always want. As an actor, you should try and do what you strongly feel about. I wanted to try another format of content, hold on to a character for eight-nine episodes."

Shahid went on to add that he has done films for 18-19 years now, and the one thing that he is afraid of, is that he will get bored and start doing his work like an everyday job.

"I like something that is different from what I usually do. I love KK and Manoj Bajpayee in their web shows - they're breaking new ground and trying different things. It's so hypocritical to discriminate between what you do and what you like to watch, especially for an actor," added the Haider actor.

Those who are not aware, Shahid has given his nod to Raj & DK's (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) web show.

With respect to work, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey.