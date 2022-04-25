Shahid Kapoor Recalls Being Bullied During His School Days In Mumbai; 'The Teachers Were Also Not Nice To Me'

Shahid Kapoor, in his recent interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on being bullied during his school days in Mumbai. For those who don't know, the actor studied in New Delhi's Gyan Bharati School. At the age of 10, he shifted to Mumbai and continued his schooling here.

Speaking to Curly Tales, the Kabir Singh actor said that he hated his school in Mumbai as he was bullied and treated very badly.

Shahid said, "The teachers were also not very nice to me. Sorry but that is true. I loved my school in Delhi because I was there from Jr KG and I had a lot of friends. So, I've amazing memories in Delhi and not very pleasant memories of schooling in Bombay. My college in Bombay was really nice, had a lot of fun, I was in Mithibai College, but schooling was not so nice."

The actor went on to say that he didn't step down or step back when he was bullied and added, "I feel when children join school, when a new kid comes in the middle and all the other kids are there from a younger age, he kind of becomes an outsider. And since I was from Delhi, I was 'dilli ka ladka', I was not one to step down or step back so whenever I'd be told 'Tu hat ja (Go away)' I'd be like 'Tu kya samajhta hai? Main kyun hatu (What do you think? Why should I go)?'... 'Tu jaanta nahi main kaun hun (You don't know who am I)', it was more like that."

Shahid told the portal that in contrast to his school days in Mumbai, his college life was really nice as he had a lot of fun. The actor added that he was very popular in college but very shy.

Further, during the same interview, he also recalled budgeting in college. The actor revealed that on days when he would have Rs 20 and felt like having vada pav and cold drinks, he would travel by bus. He said that on days when he was tired, he would choose to travel by rickshaw over spending that money to eat anything nice'. The actor said that he had to always 'flip and choose'.

With respect to films, Shahid Kapoor's latest release Jersey is currently running in cinema halls. An official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu sports drama by the same name, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.