Shahid Kapoor Recalls Wife Mira Rajput's Reaction After Watching Udta Punjab; 'I Don't Want To Be With You'

In his career spanning almost two decades, Shahid Kapoor has entertained us with many memorable performances belonging to various genres. One amongst them is Abhishek Chaubey's gritty thriller Udta Punjab for which he had earned rave reviews. In his recent interaction with a news portal, Shahid recalled how his wife Mira reacted after watching that flick.

He told News18 that after Mira saw the first half of the movie, she asked him if he was like his character Tommy Singh, a drug-addled rockstar and added that she doesn't want to be with him. Shahid revealed that he then had to make her understand that his character in Udta Punjab had nothing to do with him in real life.

Shahid Kapoor On Tackling Box Office Pressure: When You Touch People's Hearts, Box Office Numbers Don't Matter

Responding to a question on whether he is intense and angry in real life like some of his reel characters, the Jersey actor told News18, "Personally not angry at all. A very funny thing, when I and Mira just got married, I took her to see Udta Punjab before it released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, 'You want to come?' and she was like, 'Yes, okay I'll come'."

He further told the news portal, "When we started seeing the film, she was sitting right next to me, we were on a sofa. At interval time, when I turned towards her she was literally five feet away. And I was like, 'What happened?' We had just married. Aur arranged marriage thi (It was an arranged marriage), we didn't know each other that well. She looked at me, and her first question was, 'Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don't want to be with you'. I said, 'No, no, that's Tommy Singh. That has nothing to with me'."

Is Shahid Kapoor Worried About Jersey Releasing With Beast & KGF Chapter 2? Actor Has This To Say!

Udta Punjab revolves around a rock star, a migrant labourer, a doctor and a cop which find themselves struggling to cope with the ensuing chaos surrounding a drug crisis in Punjab.