Shahid Kapoor Reveals Kabir Singh Pushed Him To Quit Smoking, Says I'm Done

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed how he decided to quit smoking. The actor during an interaction opened up about the amount of smoking he partook in during Kabir Singh's filming. He then added that it played a role in his decision to quit the habit in real life.

Shahid Kapoor played a heartbroken surgeon Kabir Rajdheer Singh, in the 2019 film. Kabir Singh was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In the film, Kabir who suffers from severe anger management problems can be seen abusing drugs and alcohol and goes on to become a chain smoker.

Talking about his diet and lifestyle, Shahid told BeerBiceps that over the years he had turned his lifestyle around for his kids. "Physically, I'm pretty disciplined when it comes to sleep now. I used to be a complete insomniac, and I flipped that after I had my kids. Because I decided that I need to run my day according to them because they can't run it according to me. And I'm vegetarian, and I don't drink. I have been a smoker on and off but now for a few years, I haven't smoked. I think Kabir Singh kind of did it for me."

He confessed amid laughs, "I can't. I'm done. I was done."

Shahid also added that it is his kids that keep him feeling young. He said what makes him look younger in his films is not just his vegetarian diet. He said, "I think eventually it's all in your soul. It's in your heart. It's the emotions that drive you. Like I focus on my children a lot. Because they're so much pure energy out there and it's just an unadulterated, raw, beautiful emotion."

"I feel enriched whenever I spend time with them. It takes me back to the version of me that I loved the most, which was the child version of me, where everything was amazing. I just try and focus on that," Shahid concluded.

Shahid is currently waiting for the release of Jersey set to release on April 22, 2022. The sports drama also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles.