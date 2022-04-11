Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Release Postponed To April 22; Yash-Starrer KGF 2 Is Now A Solo Release

It's official! The box office clash between Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has been averted. The release date of Jersey has been postponed by a week and the film will now be hitting the theatrical screens on April 22.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night."

The film's producer Aman Gill said, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April. See you all in theatres, It's worth the wait."

It looks like the makers of Shahid Kapoor's film have taken a wise decision considering trade analysts had said that KGF Chapter 2 will affect Jersey's box office collection.

While speaking with DNA, Taran Adarsh had predicted a single-digit opening for Jersey and said, " "It's a bit too early to comment on the first-day collection. But despite Shahid's stardom and appealing promos, the film faces strong opposition from KGF 2. Yash's film will take away a major chunk of the business," adding that the cine-goers' first choice will be KGF Chapter 2.

But now, with Jersey getting postponed by a week, the Shahid Kapoor film has a good chance of raking in good numbers if the content clicks with the audience.

Meanwhile, Yash's much anticipated flick KGF Chapter 2 will now lock horns with another South biggie, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast which is scheduled to release on April 13.

Previously, Shahid had reacted to his film releasing with KGF Chapter 2 and Beast and said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together, there is enough space for different movies." He had further revealed that he is a huge fan of Vijay and had even extended his best wishes to Yash.