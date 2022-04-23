Shahid Kapoor Says He Is Very Fond Of Kabir Singh Co-Star Kiara Advani; Reveals A Unique Quality About Her

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani shared screen space together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Later, the duo even did a music video together. In both the projects, fans loved their sizzling chemistry. Off screen too, Shahid and Kiara share a great camaraderie which is quite evident on social media.

Shahid, in his recent interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, revealed that he is quite fond of his Kabir Singh co-star. He said that he discovered her talent as an actress and how pretty, positive and professional she is when they were working on this flick.

The actor said, "I think Kiara will always be special because we have done a film together which was a very intense film and you know both of us have kind of experienced that craze that that film had together and she will always be my Preeti."

He further spilled the beans about a unique quality about Kiara i.e her love for doodhi (bottle gourd). The actor revealed that she likes that vegetable and added, "She is one of the only people I know who like all these watery vegetables. Me and Kiara used to sit together and discuss yaar aaj doodhi kha rahe hai."

Workwise, Shahid Kapoor's latest film Jersey is currently running in cinema halls. The film which released yesterday, received mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

Recently, Kiara took to her Instagram stories to laud Shahid's performance in Jersey. She wrote, "My dearest SK, you are just tooooo special ya, watching you as Arjun has been nothing short of magic, you hit it out of the park and how, as Jersey releases tomorrow my best wishes to the entire team, @amanthegill, the loveliest @mrunalthakur, the finest of them all, @officialpankajkapur sir and the captain of their ship @Gowtamnaidu for this beautiful film."

Shahid reshared her post in his Instagram stories and wrote, "My dearest Preeti your words will always stay in Kabirs heart. Tu meri bandi hai," along with a pink heart emoji.