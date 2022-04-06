Shahid Kapoor Says Mira Rajput Does Not Waste Her Time On His Bad Films; Here Is How She Reacts To Them

Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his forthcoming film Jersey, which also casts Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. During the promotions of the film, Shahid spoke to Siddharth Kannan about his wife Mira Rajput and said that she is very critical of his work.

When asked about one role that Mira was extremely critical of, Shahid said, "All my films. Except the bad ones, she doesn't waste her time with them. She's like 'it's so bad I don't wanna comment on it. Let's talk about the ones that are decent.' She's very straight up, I like that. We don't always agree and that's the best part of a healthy relationship where you can agree to disagree."

Well, we love Shahid and Mira for their realness.

In fact, if you follow them on Instagram, you must know that they are loved for their social media camaraderie. From trolling each other to showering love, they do everything that makes them an ideal couple.

In the same interview, Shahid also joked about how his wife and kids gang up on him and throw him out of his house.

He said laughingly, "Roz apne biwi aur baccho ke saamne, aisa lagta hai ki meri aukat hi nahi hai (Every day, I feel that I have no status in front of my wife and kids.)"

Coming back to Jersey, the film narrates the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.