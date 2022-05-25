Shahid Kapoor Says Priyadarshan Dubbed His 'Jabba Jabba' Dialogue In Chup Chupke Without Telling Him

Shahid Kapoor recently made an interesting revelation about his character in Priyadarshan's 2006 comic caper Chup Chup Ke which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

The actor essayed the role of a guy who pretends to be mute. Reacting to a fan's comment which read, "Can't believe this is the same guy who used to do 'Jabba Jabba' once," Shahid revealed that the director dubbed his voice without letting him know.

Shahid said, "Just FYI, in case you didn't know, that 'Jabba Jabba' voice was not my voice. I also reacted to it the same way the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, zyada importance nahi milti jab aap newcomer hote ho. Toh unhone mujhe bataye bina, because woh Priyadarshan ne film banayi thi, aur woh Chennai mei apni dubbing aur woh sab karte the. Toh wohin se unhone kisi ko leke woh 'Dabba Dabba' kisi aur se kara di." (Since I was a newcomer, Priyadarshan didn't inform me. He dubbed the film in Chennai and got someone else to dub that 'Jabba Jabba' dialogue).

He further added, "Jab maine film dekhi toh, I was looking at the film, I was like, 'Ye kiski awaz hai?' and everyone was like, 'Oh, he's so funny!' and I was like 'Yeah but it's not me'. I knew because I know what my voice sounds like." (When I watched the film, I was like who's voice is this and everyone was like, 'Oh, he's so funny!' I was like 'Yeah but it's not me'. I knew because I know what my voice sounds like).

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey which was a box office flop. He will next be seen in Raj & DKK's web series Farzi.