      Shahid Kapoor Shares Best Wishes For ‘Little Bitto' Sanah Kapur & Mayank: Sunshine And Good Vibes Always

      Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have congratulated his sister Sanah Kapur for her wedding. Sanah, daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak tied the knot with actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on March 2, 2022.

      The wedding ceremony took place among friends and family in Mahabaleshwar. Shahid shared a picture of him and Sanah from the wedding along with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister ... an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always."

      The picture shows Sanah in her bridal lehenga while Shahid is wearing a black kurta and matching jacket. The siblings have also worked together on the big screen in the 2015 film Shaandaar alongside Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the post,

      Meanwhile, Mira Rajput also gave a glimpse into the wedding ceremony and shared several pictures of the bride. One of the pictures shows Sanah standing at the altar in a blue and red lehenga, meanwhile, a monochrome picture from the venue shows Sanah holding a dupatta over her head.

      Mira captioned the post saying, "In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank, wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day." (sic)

      Shahid and Mira attended the wedding with their kids. Mira had also shared pictures of their outfits for the wedding in which their five-year-old daughter Misha could be seen decked up in a salwar suit with her hair tied in a braid.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 10:53 [IST]
      X