Shakti Kapoor Reacts As His Son Siddhanth Kapoor Gets Detained On Drug Charges In Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in Bengaluru. Confirming the news, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters, "It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station."

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.

When Shakti Kapoor was probed about the same, he told ETimes, "I can say only one thing - it's not possible."

Reportedly, apart from Siddhanth, five more people have been arrested.

Earlier, Siddhanth's actress-sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput over alleged possession of drugs. However, nothing substantial was proved.

It is to be seen how Shraddha will react to Siddhanth's detainment. She is currently shooting in Spain for Luv Ranjan's next, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.