Shakti Kapoor Reacts As His Son Siddhanth Kapoor Gets Detained On Drug Charges In Bengaluru

Bollywood
actor
Shakti
Kapoor's
son
Siddhanth
Kapoor
was
detained
for
allegedly
taking
drugs
during
a
rave
party
in
Bengaluru.
Confirming
the
news,
the
Deputy
Commissioner
of
Police
Dr
Bheemashankar
S
Guled
told
reporters,
"It
is
confirmed
that
Bollywood
actor
Shakti
Kapoor's
son
Siddhant
Kapoor
took
drugs.
He
tested
positive
for
taking
drugs
in
the
blood
test
report.
Hence,
he
has
been
brought
to
Ulsoor
police
station."
According
to
police,
the
rave
party
was
on
at
a
posh
hotel
on
the
MG
Road
on
Sunday
night
when
a
police
team
raided
the
place
and
arrested
them.
When
Shakti
Kapoor
was
probed
about
the
same,
he
told
ETimes,
"I
can
say
only
one
thing
-
it's
not
possible."
Reportedly,
apart
from
Siddhanth,
five
more
people
have
been
arrested.
Earlier,
Siddhanth's
actress-sister
Shraddha
Kapoor
was
questioned
by
the
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
in
the
case
of
the
death
of
actor
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
over
alleged
possession
of
drugs.
However,
nothing
substantial
was
proved.
It
is
to
be
seen
how
Shraddha
will
react
to
Siddhanth's
detainment.
She
is
currently
shooting
in
Spain
for
Luv
Ranjan's
next,
which
also
stars
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
the
lead
role.