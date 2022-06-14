Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhanth Kapoor Granted Bail In Drugs Case

Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru Police for alleged consumption of drugs at a rave party. His medical report tested positive for drugs, following which he was arrested. According to the latest development, Kapoor has been released on station bail.

The other four people who were also arrested with Siddhanth have also been granted bail. As per a report in ANI, Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru said they will have to appear before the police as and when called.

Guled told ANI, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," he further added.

