Shakun Batra On Gehraiyaan's Intimate Scenes: I Was Really Scared About It

Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022 and its intimate scenes have become hot topic of discussion on social media. When the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube, many netizens were left agape watching Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's intimate scenes.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, when Shakun was asked to share his experience of working with intimacy director Dar Gai in Gehraiyaan, here's what he said...

Batra said that audience who comes to theatres to watch the films, just wants to be immersed in it, and not be thrown off.

"That's happened to me, where you see intimacy in a film that's been done in such a shocking way, it throws you out of the story, because not enough prep has gone into those moments. My job-and I was really scared about it-was to not let the intimacy stick out," said the filmmaker.

Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Took Two Days To Give Her Nod To Gehraiyaan

He further added that he wanted intimacy to be a part of the story, and an extension of the emotion that the film's characters were feeling. And owing to the same reason, it was very crucial for him to encourage the new system which he was reading about in the West. He said that he really wanted to bring that reform in Bollywood.

Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Speaks On The Concept Of Infidelity, Says It Is Not A Modern Issue

"So, I brought in my dear friend Dar Gai, who's a really amazing storyteller, and she'd done a couple of videos where she'd done real intimacy stuff. We also got Neha Vyas to come in and do intimacy workshops, which are no different from trust-building exercises. You want to define boundaries, you want to have an understanding of consent. You want to see what makes an actor comfortable," said Batra.