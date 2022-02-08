Shakun Batra Reacts To Not Releasing Deepika Padukone-Starrer Gehraiyaan In Theatres

Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan is just a few days away from its release. The film, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, has been in tremendous buzz and audience has higher expectations from the film. However, despite all the buzz around the film, Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Batra was asked about the same, he said that the industry will not be how we see it today in the next five years. And his idea is to open himself to change, which he has been witnessing in the industry.

"Am I somebody who has a clear vision of what it will be? No. I think we are all taking a journey together in that direction, and I am 100% open to seeing how things change and the conversations that happen around redefining success. So, I want to be part of this change that is happening. That is what matters, not the size of the screen or the format," said the Kapoor & Sons filmmaker.

In the same interview, he also said that he feels, the method of success will change in future. Currently, filmmakers and audience are seduced by the idea of box office as the metric of success. However, in the upcoming time, we need to redefine that idea.

"A lot of people are still running after box office numbers, as that gives you a clear idea of how the film is received. Some people don't want to go the OTT way, and they are like... 'Oh, it should not look like a small film.' Also, I think that this notion that a big film is for the big screen and a small film is for the small screen - that is going to change," concluded Shakun.