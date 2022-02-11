Why Does Shakun Batra Want To Hide Himself After Gehraiyaan Release?

Shakun Batra's latest release Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and he has been receiving positive response from critics and audience. During his recent tete-a-tete with News18, Shakun said that after the release of Gehraiyaan, he wants to hide himself and does not want to hear anything related to the film.

Shakun said that as a filmmaker, he is always eager to see how the film is received. The build-up to Gehraiyaan's release has been overwhelming, but it also makes him feel good that people are looking forward to all the hard work that he and his team have put in it.

"But yes, you're also nervous, you hope you meet people's expectations, and they can connect with it in the way the way you envisioned it. So yeah, I am excited, nervous, and a whole bunch of things. It's too many things going on," said Batra.

He further said, "Actually, if you ask me, I want to hide myself five days after release, because I don't want to hear anything after that. I'll be around till the 15/16th. And then I will need to clear out so many thoughts that I have. I want to hopefully take a little pause, at some point."

Gehraiyaan is anything but mushy romance which Bollywood often offers to its audience. Speaking about the same, he said that Gehraiyaan delves into things that go beneath the surface, and that's really what he enjoys.

He went on to add that he enjoys telling stories where things are not straightforward.

"But honestly, I also feel like, now whatever I do next may just be completely the opposite. Because I feel like I've done it a few times, so it would be fun to try something else," concluded Batra.