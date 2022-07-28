Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra Breaks His Silence On Film's Failure; 'I Couldn't Handle The Hate & Rage'

Ranbir Kapoor marked his return on screen after four years with Karan Malhotra's action adventure, Shamshera which saw him portraying a quintessential larger than life hero for the first time. Unfortunately, the ambitious project failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Upon its release, the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer was panned by the critics and the audience. They criticised the film's poor script and weak direction. Further, the film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore, fared poorly at the box office as well. In its first weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor film managed to collect Rs 31.75 Crore.

On Wednesday (June 27), the film's director Karan Malhotra took to social media to finally address the criticism and the poor performance on his film at the box office.

In a heartfelt note addressed as "Shamshera is mine," Karan called the film 'majestic' and apologised to the film for abandoning it as he couldn't handle the hate and rage.

The filmmaker wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

He further continued, "My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Set in 1800s, the period action film revolves around Balli, a slave who sets out to free his imprisoned warrior tribe from the clutches of a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.