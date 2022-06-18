Shamshera: Fans Love Ranbir Kapoor's First-Look Poster, Director Karan Malhotra Reacts To Leak

Ranbir Kapoor who is currently gearing up for the release of Bramhastra will also be seen in the upcoming film Shamshera. While not much was revealed about the film, the actor's first look was recently leaked on social media.

The first-look poster of Ranbir currently going viral shows him in a rugged avatar with long hair and a face-covering beard. He can be seen wearing layers of dark worn-down clothes while holding a huge axe. The logline for the film on the poster read, "Karam se daciat par dharam se aazad."

Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise the poster and Ranbir's first look. One user said, "Leaked poster of shamshera ..Damn the intensity in his eyes.. Legend Ranbir Kapoor #Shamshera" Another added, "RKFs the first of their kind jisne dacoit ko hi loot liya with the poster. #Shamshera"

Take a look at more reactions,

A legend will rise 👑🔥.#ShamShera 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORUe3RHBBa — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@SRKxPRINCE) June 18, 2022

Shamshera will gonna be the Revival of Bollywood massy films 🔥#RanbirKapoor #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/qdCMOmHaXG — Jatin彡 (@ilahi08) June 18, 2022

Leaked poster of shamshera ..Damn the intensity in his eyes.. Legend Ranbir Kapoor#Shamshera pic.twitter.com/Rbuw7sdYWA — R (@KattarKapoor) June 18, 2022

Soon after the leak film's director Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame reacted to the leak. However, he said he is happy with the way fans have responded to the poster. He said in a statement, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

Karan added, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great."

The makers also revealed that the film set in the 1800s takes place in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The official synopsis read, "This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera."

Shamshera set to release on July 22, 2022 also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the action extravaganza is being produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.