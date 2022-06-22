Shamshera Teaser Out: Dacoit Ranbir Kapoor Revolts Against Barbarous Sanjay Dutt

YRF's much awaited film Shamshera's teaser is out and it's every bit amazing. The teaser starts with the glimpses of Sanjay Dutt's barbarous look and we are sure he will nail his character to a T. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, plays a dacoit who revolts against to and goes to extreme lengths to save his tribe.

The Twitter handle of YRF shared the teaser and captioned it as, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. However, her first look from the film has not been unveiled yet. Well, all eyes on trailer now!

Meanwhile, the teaser has been receiving positive response from netizens on social media.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "RANBIR??? What are you??? This is crazy crazy crazyyyyy. I'm speechless my man!!! You just ate it!! INSANE! SOLID GOOSEBUMPS."

"I was always thinking why bollywood doesn't make this type of movie where there are gifted warriors with massive looks, and this is one of that type. I am so excited for this movie after watching the teaser," wrote another netizen.

One more netizen tweeted, "The look of Ranvir Kapoor is amazing in Shamshera . I am very impressed by his look."

"Ranbir Kapoor is generation defining actor, mark my words he's gonna kill it," tweeted one more user.

Clearly, Shamshera's teaser has hit the right chord with the audience and if the trailer receives the same amount of love, we are sure that the film is expected to have a bumper opening at the box office.

(Social media posts are unedited.)