OOPS! Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Sparks Fresh Controversy; Netizens Are Anything But Impressed

Earlier today, Karan Johar unveiled the first look poster of Bedhadak, which is bankrolled by him and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor and it also casts Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Lakshya. While many B-town celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora are excited to see Shanaya on the silver screen, netizens are anything but impressed with the launch of Sanjay Kapoor's daughter!

The film's announcement and new posters have sparked fresh controversy on social media and has reignited the nepotism debate among netizens.

Reacting to Ananya's poster, a netizen wrote, "The King of nepotism brings another princess of nepotism to the screen. From her "acting" in fabulous lives of Bollywood wives I can already tell she's Sonam 2.0. Only thing that gets them by is the last name."

Another netizen wrote, "Well it was all expected... no NSD people...only Kids from Bollywood Industry...she is not even a start kid."

"Another star kid.. just wow!! Hats off.. Classic case of Nepotism," wrote one more user.

"Dear Karan why are you not ready to leave the flag of nepotism? We are done with you launching star kids. Where are fresh talents?" commented another user, while expressing his disappointment.

It's not the first time when Karan Johar is being targeted for launching a newcomer who belongs to Bollywood family.

Earlier, he was targeted for launching Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday via his production house Dharma Productions.

It is to be seen if Shanaya will manage to prove naysayers wrong with her work in the film!