Shane Warne Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away today (March 4) in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52. According to various media reports, the legendary spinner died due to a 'suspected heart attack’.

Warne’s untimely demise has come as a major shock to everyone. His fans took to social media to express their grief following his unfortunate death. Many Bollywood celebrities too expressed grief over Warner’s passing away. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Madhuri Dixit among others took to their respective social media handles to offer condolences.

Varun Dhawan posted the late cricketer’s photo and wrote “RIP” while Ananya Panday shared his image with a broken heart emoji. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin…” Check out the post below:

This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin… pic.twitter.com/rN5CYaYIzw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and wrote, “RIP, Shocked!” along with folding hands emoticons. Ranveer Singh also shared an image of Shane with a broken heart emoji as the caption. Take a look!

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏 Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world.”

Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏



Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2022

Sunny Deol also expressed grief over Shane Warner’s demise by sharing his picture. The actor wrote, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏”

Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022

Huma Qureshi tweeted, “A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play 💔”

A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play 💔 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 4, 2022

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene said on Twitter, "#RIP #ShaneWarne 💔🙏".

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu paid tribute to Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh on Twitter, saying, "Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends".

Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2022

May his soul rest in peace.