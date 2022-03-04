    For Quick Alerts
      Shane Warner Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And Other Bollywood Celebs Offer Condolences

      Australian cricketer Shane Warner passed away today (March 4) in Koh Samui, Thailand. . He was 52. According to various media reports, the legendary spinner died due to a 'suspected heart attack’.

      Shane’s untimely demise has come as a major shock to everyone. His fans took to social media to express their grief following his unfortunate death. Many Bollywood celebrities too expressed grief over Warner’s passing away. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar among others took to their respective social media handles to offer condolences.

      Varun Dhawan posted the late cricketer’s photo and wrote “RIP” while Ananya Panday shared his image with a broken heart emoji. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin…” Check out the post below:

      Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and wrote, “RIP, Shocked!” along with folding hands emoticons. Ranveer Singh also shared an image of Shane with a broken heart emoji as the caption. Take a look!

      Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

      Ajay Devgn wrote, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏 Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world.”

      Sunny Deol also expressed grief over Shane Warner’s demise by sharing his picture. The actor wrote, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏”

      Huma Qureshi tweeted, “A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play 💔”

      Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 23:02 [IST]
      X