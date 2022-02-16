Shantanu Maheshwari Says He Was Thrilled After He Got Selected For Gangubai Kathiawadi

Yesterday (February 15, 2022), new track of Gangubai Kathiawadi titled 'Jab Saiyaan' was unveiled on YouTube and netizens were left amazed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction, Shreya Ghosal's voice and Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's piping hot chemistry in the song. Those who know Shantanu, are thrilled to see him in Bhansali's movie and are proud of his journey from small screen to big screen.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shushes Trolls With Dholida Song; Wins Hearts With Killer Expressions

Speaking about being cast in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shantanu told IANS, "I have only one person to thank for this dream come true, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir. When I got to know I have been selected, I was thrilled because I was getting to work with the best. Initially I was very nervous, but his passion is what drove me to perform better."

He further added that getting to be a part of Bhansali's film, especially songs, was itself a learning experience because his vision for every detailing on the film is awe-inspiring.

"Working with him and being part of the discussions that we use to have, has given me immense confidence and has enhanced my abilities as a performer. If given a chance I will never lose an opportunity to work him with again," said Maheshwari.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Leaves Critics In Awe Of Alia Bhatt's Powerful Performance!

Meanwhile, the film has created an uproar on social media. While some are loving Alia's casting in the film, others are dissing her portrayal as Gangubai. Nonetheless, the film is in tremendous buzz.

Directed by Bhansali, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.