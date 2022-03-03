Shantanu Maheshwari Says Alia Doesn't Carry The Aura Of A Star, Talks About Being A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hero

Shantanu Maheshwari who made his big screen debut with the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi, has opened up on working with Alia Bhatt in his latest interaction with a leading tabloid.

Recalling his first meeting with Alia, Shantanu told Indian Express, "It was quite a simple meeting at the office, where she came in and we exchanged greetings. It wasn't like when she entered, everyone stood up in attention. Also, she knew about me playing the part and it was all very organic for us. We actually never had to break the ice."

On being asked if it was intimidating for him for romance Alia, Shantanu replied in negative and said that since they were quite clear in terms of their characters, the chemistry came naturally. He shared that they never had to put in extra effort, do workshops or rehearsals for their scenes.

Further, Shantanu was all praise for his co-star and added, "Alia doesn't carry the aura of a star. She is very cooperative and a team player. We both knew the script and surrendered to that. It all became easy after that."

When Shantanu was asked about how it felt being a Sanjay Leela Bhansali hero, he said that he never thought about himself like that adding that it was very sweet of the filmmaker to keep mentioning that. The Dil Dostii Dance star revealed that Bhansali would ask people to look after him which made it really for him. He added that it boosted his confidence and made him feel like a hero.

"However, it was a very family-like set up and never did I let it in my mind that I was the lead. Titles are given here and there. At the end of the day, it's your work that will talk," the actor signed off.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently having a successful run in theatrical screens. The biographical crime drama features Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Superstar Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the film.