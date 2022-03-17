Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor & Paresh Rawal Serve A Wholesome Film With Love; Watch Video

The
much
anticipated
trailer
of
Sharmaji
Namkeen
is
finally
out.
The
family
entertainer
stars
an
ensemble
of
actors,
including
the
Late
Rishi
Kapoor
and
Paresh
Rawal,
alongside
Juhi
Chawla,
Suhail
Nayyar,
Taaruk
Raina,
Satish
Kaushik,
Sheeba
Chaddha,
and
Isha
Talwar.
In
a
first
for
Hindi
cinema,
Sharmaji
Namkeen
features
two
veteran
actors
Rishi
Kapoor
and
Paresh
Rawal
play
the
same
character.
Filled
with
flavour
and
a
whole
lot
of
love,
the
trailer
showcases
a
relatable
and
heartwarming
story
of
self-realization
and
discovery
of
a
retired
widower
who
takes
up
the
most
random
of
chores
to
keep
himself
busy
and
away
from
loneliness.
Though
after
much
trial
and
error,
joy
finally
enters
his
life
as
he
discovers
a
passion
for
cooking
after
joining
a
women's
kitty
group.
Watch
the
trailer.
Directed
by
Hitesh
Bhatia
and
produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment
in
association
with
Honey
Trehan
and
Abhishek
Chaubey
of
MacGuffin
Pictures,
Sharmaji
Namkeen
will
premiere
on
Prime
Video
across
240
countries
and
territories
worldwide
on
March
31.