Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor & Paresh Rawal Serve A Wholesome Film With Love; Watch Video

The much anticipated trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen is finally out. The family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including the Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal play the same character.

Filled with flavour and a whole lot of love, the trailer showcases a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery of a retired widower who takes up the most random of chores to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. Though after much trial and error, joy finally enters his life as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women's kitty group.

Watch the trailer.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.