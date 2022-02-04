Sharvari On Why Bunty Aur Babli 2 Will Always Be Special For Her: Gave Me An Opportunity To Showcase My Craft

After making her acting debut with Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army, Sharvari entered the Hindi film industry with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. The film saw her sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the rom-com failed to meet the expectations of the audience upon its release and had a poor run at the box office owing to the pandemic.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Sharvari talked about the film's dismal performance as it failed to mint impressive numbers at the box office.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Sharvari: Success For Me Is Going To Bed Knowing That I Did My Best

The actress said, "Every film has its fate, and now we have the pandemic. I personally feel that there is nothing we can do after the Friday. Before that, everything is in our hands. You try your best to do whatever you can but after Friday, it's in the hands of the people. There is nothing you can do about it. Yes of course, it was highly disappointing, the numbers weren't as expected, but I am still very proud of my film. I think it gave me an opportunity to showcase my craft. My first film will always be special for me."

Speaking about how her life has changed post the release of her debut movie, Sharvari said that she is slowly getting used to getting recognised in public. She said that she finds it sweet that people have liked her work and is happy about the appreciation that she has received after a long wait.

EXCLUSIVE! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari On Being A YRF Heroine & How Aditya Chopra Guides Her

Sharvari also talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2's theatrical release and said, "We made the film for the big screen to give our film the justice it deserved. My friends and family were excited to go to theatres and watch it. I was happy that the people who have backed me for so many years, could go and enjoy the film the way we always thought we would."

Further the actress revealed that she has already shot for her next film but refused to divulge any details stating that an announcement about it will happen soon.