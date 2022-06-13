Shatrughan Sinha's Son Luv Sinha Reacts After Siddhanth Kapoor Is Detained In A Drugs Case

In a shocking turn of events, Shakti Kapoor's son and actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru. According to reports, the police raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted after receiving a tip-off. It is being said Siddhanth was among the six people who tested for drugs.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's Luv Sinha took to his Twitter handle to react to this news. In a series of tweets, the Paltan actor slammed the authorities for 'selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual."

Lu wrote, "I won't comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy."

He mentioned in his next tweet, "Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I'm against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won't improve."

"Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser," Sinha wrote in another tweet.

Earlier while speaking with a leading tabloid, Siddhanth Kapoor's father had clarified that the actor has only been detained and not arrested after testing positive for drugs.

Siddhanth made his acting debut with Sanjay Gupta's Shootout At Wadala and went on to star in films like Ugly, Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, Paltan amongst others.