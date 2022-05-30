Shatrughan Sinha Says NCB's Clean Chit To Aryan Khan In Drugs Case Is 'Too Little & Too Late'

Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Cordelia drugs case. Later, in an interview with a leading daily, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to this news.

Speaking about Aryan's name getting dropped from the list of accused, Sinha said that his stand seems to have vindicated now. He said that he not only supported Aryan but also supported his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sinha told ETimes, "He was paying a price for being - Shah Rukh Khan. This action or reaction of the government is certainly highly appreciated. But then, at the same time, I would like to say that it seems to be too little and too late. All the people involved in framing an innocent boy and sending him behind the bars for no rhyme or reason, without any evidence and without any proper investigation must be taken to task with a deterrent punishment. So that in future they might have to think one thousand times before taking such a step."

The veteran actor went on to say that he feels the NCB officers associated with this case have brought a bad name to the institution. Sinha added that they victimised Aryan just because he is the son of the most popular actor of India, Shah Rukh Khan and called it 'politics of vendetta.'

"This is not acceptable, especially by a high profile institution like NCB. I can understand the pain, anguish and the helplessness that Shah Rukh Khan must have gone through," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Previously, Pooja Bhatt had also reacted to this latest development and taken a sly dig at Sameer Wankhede, the ex-zonal officer who had led the NCB team.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in October last year after the investigating agency conducted a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. After spending 27 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, he was granted bail on October 29.