Shatrughan Sinha Says Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Thank Him For Defending Aryan Khan

Shatrughan Sinha has expressed disappointment about Shah Rukh Khan not reaching out to him after the veteran actor spoke in favour of Aryan Khan over his arrest. Aryan was arrested in October last year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out a raid on a cruise ship near Mumbai. He was kept in custody for close to a month.

Shatrughan Sinha had been a vocal supporter of Aryan. He criticised the Narcotics Control Bureau and claimed that NCB was excessively harsh on Aryan and victimised him. Shatrughan also shared a statement after Aryan was given a clean cheat and said that his stand was vindicated.

Sinha told Nation Next, "As a parent, I felt Shah Rukh Khan's pain. Even if he was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, they locked him up... I should also say that, as expected, I didn't receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though I was maybe the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. But I have a habit of calling a spade a spade, and for standing up for what is right. I stood up against what I believed was an injustice. As far as Shah Rukh is concerned, I didn't receive any thanks or a thank you card from him."

Shatrughan also revealed that he didn't get in touch with SRK either. "No, absolutely not. Why would I, I don't need work from him. I don't need to get in touch with him, in fact, he should have gotten in touch with me."

The veteran star also admitted that Shah Rukh had never sought his support, and added, "But, to be fair to him, he didn't ask me for support either."

Shatrughan after taking a step back from acting joined the political world. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Asansol and had previously served as a minister in the government of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.