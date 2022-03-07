Shefali Shah Wants People To Stick To Their Word; Criticises Filmmaker's Obsession Of Casting Popular Stars

There's no denying that Shefali Shah is one marvellous actress and you put her into any project, she will transform herself into the character like a chameleon. In her recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, Shefali complained about people not sticking to their word and praising her with false promises.

She said that appreciation never translated to work or the work she wanted to do.

She said, "The ability for people, particularly in cinema fraternity, to stick to their word. They will say, 'you are very good'. It does not translate to...nothing. So don't just tell me that I am good. 'Oh god we want to work you,' really? 'I want to work with you too' and then nothing happens. Then I see you at the next party and say the exactly same thing to you. It's really boring."

She further slammed filmmakers' obsession of casting only popular stars in their projects. She feels that finally with the boom in OTT space, people have woken up and want to see good actors rather than big stars.

She said, "And I am glad we had OTT breaking that for us, I am glad it broke it for me. But still there's this thing 'But star hona chahiye na (but we need a star)!' Then what happens to talent?"

Shefali was last seen in Human which released on Disney+ Hotstar in January. She will next be seen in web series Jalsa alongside Vidya Balan and in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer DoctorG.