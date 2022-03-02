Shefali Shah On Playing Akshay Kumar's Mother In Waqt When She Was In 20s: I Didn't See What Was The Big Deal

Shefali Shah has many versatile characters to her credit. In fact, the actress has played many older characters in films when she was just in her 20s. One amongst them is Akshay Kumar's Waqt: The Race Against Time. The actress played mother to the superstar who is just five years elder to her.

Speaking about playing the role of middle-aged Sumitra when she was just 28, the actress told a news portal in an interview that she has no regrets about playing the part.

Shefali told Pinkvilla that she didn't think it was a big deal about playing a character much other than her back then adding that she loved the script of Waqt and the role offered to her.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress told news portal, "I believe that as an actor, the joy of being an actor is that you play roles that you are not. It could be caste, creed, colour, sex, and age falls into the same bracket. So I didn't see what was the big deal. I mean that was the exciting part, being somebody I am not."

She further added that she took up the movie because she wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan, and the film's director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, to whom she is now married.

"I really loved the script and I loved the role. Before that, I did Hashratein (where she played a 30-35-year-old when she was 20), and there was not so much thinking that went into it," Shefali told the news portal.

However, Shefali said that she is now going to focus on playing her own age as she is very happy and comfortable with it and doesn't want to be a youngster. Talking about the changing times, the actress told the portal that nowadays, more scripts are written that have strong characters for women in her age.

Workwise, Shefali Shah was recently seen as one of the main protagonists in Disney+Hotstar's medical thriller series Human.