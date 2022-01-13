Shefali Shah Recalls Being Replaced By A Bigger Star In A Project; 'I Felt Terrible About It'

Shefali Shah in her recent interaction with a news portal recalled an instance when she was replaced by a bigger star in a project after she was signed for it. However, the senior actor didn't name the person or the project.

Speaking about it, the Waqt actress said that she felt terrible about it as the director didn't even inform her that she was no longer a part of that project. She further added that it hurt her and she lost out on a really nice role.

Shefali was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble, "I don't know somebody might still sign me for a project and I would get to know the next day that I'm no more in the show or the film (shrugs). You never know. Look, I don't know how people function. So I don't think that incident had so much to do with me as much as it had to do with the person who did it. Finally who got cast is a bigger star, there's no debate in it. It's a director's prerogative."

She added, "All it required was for somebody to make that call or the director to call me and say 'I'm sorry or You know what we think xyz works better for the film'. Now, that is human behaviour, that is the basic courtesy... I felt terrible about it. I felt terrible about it but I also knew the person they have cast was a bigger star, was a star, I'm not a star, I'm an actor. Of course, it hurt me. But it was more a sense of 'Aare bata toh dete (You could have told me at least)'. Secondly, it was more of a sense of, 'S*** yaar, I lost out on a really nice role', that was it."

Further, Shefali revealed that she didn't meet the person but instead received a message via someone apologising to her. The person conveyed to her, that they "didn't realise I hadn't let you know about it."

Workwise, Shefali will next be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah-Mozez Singh's upcoming web series Human. The medical thriller is slated to premier on Disney+Hotstar on January 14.