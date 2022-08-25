shefali-shah-reveals-the-biggest-red-flag-in-a-relationship

Recently, actress Shefali Shah appeared in Darlings and left everyone impressed with her acting chops. The film revolved around domestic violence and it also featured Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Shefali was asked what she finds the biggest red flag in a relationship, she said, "Disrespect".

She told Yuva, "You know disrespect can start on a very light level of humour and you don't realise it. It starts as 'Arey wo toh aisa hi karta hai...arey wo toh aise hi karti hai...arey isko thodi na samajh aayega'. It's not funny after a point of time. You wanna say something and if you have to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something but let it go as its reaction would be bad."

Shefali further said that if someone is worried about being themselves in front of somebody, then it is a problem, because one should always feel secure, safe and accepted in a relationship.

On a related note, recently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also opened up about the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend on Twitter and said that she does not feel the trend will last longer. She also boasted about the OTT medium, as it helped many good actors to explore more in Bollywood.

With respect to work, Shefali will next be seen in the second season of Delhi Crime, wherein she will be seen as DCP Vartika Singh.