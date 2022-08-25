    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shefali Shah Reveals The Biggest Red Flag In A Relationship

      By
      |

      Recently, actress Shefali Shah appeared in Darlings and left everyone impressed with her acting chops. The film revolved around domestic violence and it also featured Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Shefali was asked what she finds the biggest red flag in a relationship, she said, "Disrespect".

      She told Yuva, "You know disrespect can start on a very light level of humour and you don't realise it. It starts as 'Arey wo toh aisa hi karta hai...arey wo toh aise hi karti hai...arey isko thodi na samajh aayega'. It's not funny after a point of time. You wanna say something and if you have to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something but let it go as its reaction would be bad."

      shefali-shah-reveals-the-biggest-red-flag-in-a-relationship

      Shefali further said that if someone is worried about being themselves in front of somebody, then it is a problem, because one should always feel secure, safe and accepted in a relationship.

      shefali-shah-reveals-the-biggest-red-flag-in-a-relationship

      On a related note, recently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also opened up about the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend on Twitter and said that she does not feel the trend will last longer. She also boasted about the OTT medium, as it helped many good actors to explore more in Bollywood.

      With respect to work, Shefali will next be seen in the second season of Delhi Crime, wherein she will be seen as DCP Vartika Singh.

      Comments
      Read more about: shefali shah darlings delhi crime
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X