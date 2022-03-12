Shefali Shah Says Sharing Screen Space With Vidya Balan Is Jalsa Was Special; 'She Is An Amazing Person'

Shefali Shah will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan for the first time in Suresh Triveni's upcoming film Jalsa. The actress in her recent chat with a leading tabloid, shared her experience of working with the Tumhari Sulu actress.

Shefali told ETimes that while they don't have many scenes together in the film, it was special for her to share screen space with Vidya.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "I not only admire Vidya's work, but I admire her as a person as well. I was thrilled to know that I was going to collaborate with her. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of scenes together, but just sharing screen space with her was special. She is an amazing person - warm, caring and so giving. It's always a pleasure to work with good actors because it only makes your work better."

In Jalsa, Vidya Balan essays the role of a journalist while Shefali plays her cook. The Humans actress shared that the film is not just about human conflict but also about internal conflict. She said that it revolves around an incident which changes the lives of everyone around it. She further added that she might sound pompous but Jalsa is one of the best films she has seen.

Speaking about her process of giving her nod to a film, the actress revealed, "I am finally getting lead roles and parallel leads and I want to stick to that. I am not saying that I will never be a part of an ensemble, but it needs to be something like Monsoon Wedding. When I read a script, it has to touch me and turn my world upside down. If it does that to me, I am going to say yes."

Jalsa is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022.