Shefali Shah Says She Was Obsessed With Sridevi; 'Slowly I Started Imitating Her..'

Shefali Shah has lately been delivering commendable performances one after the other; whether it is in films or web series. In a new interview with a leading publication, the actress opened up on her admiration for late actress Sridevi.

Shefali shared that she was obsessed with the Sadma actress and even started imitating her after she was told that she looked like her. However, she soon stopped doing that as she felt that there cannot be another Sridevi.

A report in Indian Express quoted Shefali as saying, "I didn't ever think that I would become an actor. It was not on the horizon. However, I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her. Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can't be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn't have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. Another one who still remains a favourite is Smita Patil. They were both just something else."

Further, Shefali told the portal that her sons are extremely proud of her and recalled how she got the best compliment from one of them after Delhi Crime 2.

The Waqt actress recalled, "After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman? He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you've become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls."

Speaking about films, Shefali Shah's latest release Doctor G released in theatres on Friday (October 14, 2022). The medical comedy also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.