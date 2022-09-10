Shehnaaz Gill Says Salman Khan Motivates Her A Lot; 'From Him, I Have Learnt To Keep Moving Ahead'

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's upcoming action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, first meet the Bollywood superstar on the reality show when she came onboard as a contestant with her rumoured beau and late actor Siddharth Shukhla. The duo won hearts of fans throughout the course of that season.

In her recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was all praise for Salman and spoke about what she has learnt from him.

The Honsla Rakh actress revealed, "From him, I've learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot."

She continued, "When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I've crossed paths with - good or bad - has taught me something. They've taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations."

Shehnaaz also talked about her popularity on social media and said that she doesn't think that trending on Twitter is cool. Explaining the reason behind the same, Gill shared, "I don't think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too."

The actress said that it is one thing to be famous and a social media star and another thing to be an artist. Shehnaz said in the podcast that she wants to be an artist who can inspire people and not a social media influencer.

Workwise, Shehnaaz is currently filming for Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.