Shehzada: Makers Of The Film Support Kartik Aaryan Amidst The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Fiasco

Earlier Kartik Aaryan was embroiled in a major controversy after the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Manish Gandhi called the actor 'unprofessional' and alleged that he had threatened to walk out of the movie, Shehzada if the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie is released in the theatres. However, amidst this ongoing controversy, the actor has got support from the makers of his movie who labelled him as a thorough professional. For the unversed, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The producer of the movie, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producer's decision and not the actor's." Kumar further adds, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Kartik Aaryan Warned He Would Quit Shehzada, Was 'Unprofessional': Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Producer

Director Rohit Dhawan furthermore said, "Kartik's intent and excitement for 'Shehzada' is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film." Producer Aman Gill who will also be bankrolling Shehzada added, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Producer Has This To Say About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) Theatrical Release

Meanwhile talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the Hindi dubbed version of the film was supposed to hit the cinema halls on January 26, 2022, after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. However, the makers soon cancelled the theatrical release of the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer. Manish Shah who owns the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's dubbed version in Hindi had put forth these allegations on Kartik Aaryan while talking to India Today and added that the makers of Shehzada were also not keen to release the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie.