Shehzada Producer Allu Aravind Trying To Stop Release Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi Dubbed Version?

Post the massive success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, the Hindi dubbed version of one more film which featured the Telugu star is all set to make its way into the theatres. We are talking about the 2020 blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

Recently it was revealed that a Hindi dubbed version of this movie will be releasing in theatres on January 26, 2022. Interestingly, a Hindi remake of this Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer titled Shehzada has already been announced with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. There are talks in the trade circuit that the theatrical release of the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will affect the box office business of Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Producer Has This To Say About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) Theatrical Release

Amid this, reports state that Allu Aravind (Allu Arjun's father) who is a producer of both- Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Shehzada has reached Mumbai to try and halt the release of the Hindi dubbed version of the former.

A source told ETimes, "The Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada (with Kriti Sanon opposite him) is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which Allu Aravind is co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. Allu Aravind would ideally like Shehzada to be the only Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo."

Hopefully Soon: Allu Arjun Talks About Making His Bollywood Debut

When the publication reached out to Manish Shah who has the rights for the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, he said, "Yes, I am releasing the dubbed Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 26," and hung up. Further, when the portal texted him to know details about his latest meeting with Allu Aravind in Mumbai regarding Shehzada, he chose not to respond.

Another report in Pinkvilla stated that a source close to the development informed them that even Kartik Aaryan has urged Manish Shah to stall the release of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi dubbed version.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo helmed by Trivikram Srinivas was well received by the critics and the audience and was one of the highest grossing Indian films in 2020.