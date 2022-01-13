Shekhar Kapur Reveals Why Films Like Paani Fall Apart; Says 'The Ambitions Are Different'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in his latest interview with an entertainment portal spoke about length about why some of his projects never saw the light of the day. Speaking about Paani which was to made with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapur was asked about the logistical considerations and the expensive budget of the film.

The Masoom director told Film Companion South, "Moviemaking is like climbing a mountain. When you're climbing a mountain, you're roped to other people. If you tug too hard, they'll fall, or they don't want to come up with you, they'll make you fall."

He continued, "So, select your team very carefully. And it's not their fault. Not everybody wants to climb Mount Everest. Somebody could have ambitions of wanting to make a really good film with me, but they can say, 'Hey, I can go to Pali Hill and do it. Why do I need to go all the way to Mount Everest?' But I want to make the film because I want to go to Mount Everest. Often, that is where the conflict comes. The ambitions are different. It's nobody's fault, everybody is doing it for some reason. Only the director, or the composer, or the actor, they might have that ambition to break bounds. The producer can say, 'I'm fine where I am. I'll take you to a point, but not beyond that'."

Earlier post Sushant's demise in 2020, Kapur had tweeted that if Paani ever gets made, he would dedicate it to the late actor.

The Bandit Queen director had posted, "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."

Kapur had also revealed how Sushant was excited to work on this project and that the late actor had cried when the film had got shelved.

Set in the not-so-distant future, the shelved film Paani revolves around a city where the wealthy take all the water and then use it as a weapon of political and social control.