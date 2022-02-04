Sherlyn Chopra Granted Protection Bail By Supreme Court In Pornography Case

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra was one of the alleged co-accused in the pornographic case involving Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra. However, the latest development suggests that the Supreme Court has granted a protection bail to the actress in the case. According to a news report in Fight Against Criminal, a bench of Justices, Aniruddha Bose and Vineet Saran issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on the appeal filed by Sherlyn against a Bombay High Court which rejected her anticipatory bail.

The news report quoted the Bench to reveal, "Issue notice... In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner." Sherlyn Chopra's advocate Sunil Fernandez also stated that protection had also been given to other co-accused in the case. The former Bigg Boss 2 contestant was the alleged co-accused on the case along with model Poonam Pandey. Poonam was granted protection against arrest on January 18.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Sherlyn Chopra and her team of lawyers had lodged a Police Complaint at Juhu Police Station against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for hatching a criminal conspiracy against her. The Kamasutra 3D actress also mentioned instances that led to the forceful withdrawal of her earlier police complaint lodged in March wherein she had narrated how she was coerced by Kundra and coaxed by Shilpa to not pursue her police complaint. Chopra added that however, the couple spooked with the same issued defamation notice seeking damages of Rs. 50 crore from her.

Sherlyn Chopra's lawyer Suhail Shariff had earlier said, "Unfortunately Defamation suit is used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice and free speech. It is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim. A defamation suit falls under the category of what is globally known as SLAPP (strategic law against public participation) suits."

Giving a brief about SLAPP suits, Shariff had said, "A SLAPP suit is intended to censor, intimidate and silence a party from speaking freely and fearlessly by burdening them with the stress and cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition." He had added that the Wajah Tum Ho actress is now facing the repercussions of pursuing her legal remedies to seek justice for herself and also to give a ray of courage to those voices which are suppressed owing to intimidation by their oppressors. Sherlyn Chopra has time and again taken a dig at Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly insinuating her involvement in the pornographic case.