Shibani Dandekar Drops Delightful Pictures Of Her 'Boho Mehendi Ceremony', Flaunts Hubby Farhan Akhtar's Name

After treating fans with some of their beautiful wedding pictures, Shibani Dandekar shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony today (February 24). The actress-singer tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar on February 21, 2022, in Khandala. Shibani called the theme of her Haldi to be 'Bohemian' and her attire, as well as the decor, proved just the same.

Talking about the same, Shibani Dandekar can be seen flaunting her boho Mehendi outfit which was a multi-coloured Lehenga. The Shaandar actress paired the look with a floral bracelet and a flower in her hair. The first post has Shibani posing with her friends, Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani and Shabana Azmi. She and Farhan also strike a fun pose and the latter can be seen flaunting his 'S loves F' Mehendi. She can be seen enjoying a performance by her friends in the post and furthermore striking a pose with Tanvi Azmi. Her sister Anusha Dandekar can be seen wearing a yellow saree.

The next post has Shibani Dandekar's candid moments with her mother Sulabha Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and close friend Rhea Chakraborty. While the other post has the Love In The Times Of Corona actress setting the dance floor on fire along with her family and friends. In the last post, Shibani gave a beautiful glimpse of the aesthetic boho decor of her ceremony wherein the words 'Can't stop this feeling' in neon lights.' The post has Farhan Akhtar planting a kiss on Shibani's forehead and her flaunting the letter 'F' that is her husband's initials on her hand. Check out the posts.

Shibani Dandekar captioned the same stating, "Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible Mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears. Thank you for this! I'll cherish the memory forever."