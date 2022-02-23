Shibani Dandekar Drops Stunning Pictures From Her Wedding With Farhan Akhtar, Says 'Hey There Husband'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate yet fairytale ceremony in Khandala on February 19, 2022. While the couple's wedding pictures had started circulating on social media and they also greeted the paparazzi from their home, now Shibani has dropped some stunning pictures from the special day on her social media handle. The newlyweds look hopelessly in love with each other and the bride's wedding attire is nothing less than a visual delight.

Talking about the pictures, Farhan Akhtar can be seen looking handsome while wearing a black tuxedo and pants that he has paired up with matching shoes and a bowtie along with glares. Shibani Dandekar on the other hand looks pretty in a red sheer gown with which she has paired up along a trailing red veil that is a complete show-stealer. The Shaandar actress captioned the same stating, "Hey There Husband." Take a look at the pictures.

Shibani Dandekar can be seen carrying a beautiful flower bouquet with purple and pink flowers. The couple gave their wedding vows in front of beautiful flower decor. Celebs like Poorna Jagannathan, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Vishal Dadlani, Ileana D'cruz, Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia showered congratulatory messages for the couple under the post. Earlier, the couple also greeted the paparazzi outside their home. Shibani also shared some more pictures of her father walking her down the aisle, her dancing with her father-in-law Javed Akhtar and her sister Anusha Dandekar getting teary-eyed during their vows.

Farhan Akhtar's Mom On Her Equation With Shibani Dandekar: We Keep Messaging Each Other, She's Just Too Sweet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly distributed sweets to the shutterbugs. The couple had twinned in peach-coloured outfits wherein Farhan wore a Sherwani while Shibani opted for an elegant saree. In attendance on their wedding day were Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Farah Khan and others. Reportedly, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar also narrated a poem for the newlyweds which was one of the highlights of the occasion.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's First Picture From Wedding Is Out; They Are Now Officially Husband And Wife

Apart from this, a beautiful video of Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar dancing in the song 'Senorita' from their cult film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also sent fans into a frenzy. The video was nothing less than a treat for the fans of the blockbuster movie. A video of Shankar Mahadevan singing the title track of Farhan's directorial film Dil Chahta Hai also went viral on social media.